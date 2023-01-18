scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Chintels collapse: CBI takes over probe

On February 10, 2022, a large portion of a sixth-floor apartment of tower D had collapsed all the way to the first floor, killing two women. In the aftermath of the incident, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the case.

Gurgaon district administration had also ordered an enquiry and a structural audit of the towers of the society in sector 109. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Chintels collapse: CBI takes over probe
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Tuesday lodged an FIR against Ashok Solomon, the chairman and managing director of Chintels India Private Limited, in its probe into the collapse at Gurgaon’s Chintels Paradiso society last year.

On February 10, 2022, a large portion of a sixth-floor apartment of tower D had collapsed all the way to the first floor, killing two women. In the aftermath of the incident, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the case.

Simultaneously, the Gurgaon district administration had also ordered an enquiry and a structural audit of the towers of the society in sector 109. A month later, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said that the probe would be handed over to the CBI.

The Haryana government had transferred the case to the CBI on July 18, 2022, which was forwarded to the agency by the Centre on December 29, 2022. “…the investigation of FIR no 27 dated February 11, 2022…registered at police station Bajghera, Gurugram, Haryana, has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation for investigation,” read the FIR.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Chatbot vs Tharoor
Delhi Confidential: Chatbot vs Tharoor
UPSC Key- January 17, 2023: Learn about Memorandum of Procedure, Article ...
UPSC Key- January 17, 2023: Learn about Memorandum of Procedure, Article ...
MacBook Air turns 15: A short history of a revolutionary notebook
MacBook Air turns 15: A short history of a revolutionary notebook
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict

On the probe being transferred to the CBI, Gurgaon Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran told The Indian Express, “We have not received any official intimation of the same.”

The FIR was lodged Tuesday against Ashok Solomon under IPC sections 304-(ii), 304-A, 34, 338, 417, 420, 427, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120 B, and sections 10 and 12 of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Area Act, 1975 (Haryana Act No.8 of 1975).

Last month on December 21, 2022, over ten months after the incident, the SIT in Gurgaon had arrested Amit Austin, the proprietor of Manish Switchgear and Construction, the firm which was carrying out repair and renovation works at the tower when the collapse took place.

Advertisement

In November 2022, Gurgaon’s deputy commissioner passed an order and directed the developer to permanently close tower D, which has 17 floors and 64 flats, so the process of its demolition could begin. The deputy commissioner had said that on recommendations of a report by IIT Delhi and an enquiry of the district administration committee which had found ‘structural deficiencies’, the tower had been deemed unsafe for habitation.

More from Chandigarh

The enquiry report of the Gurgaon district administration committee had said that the representatives of the developer of the society and M/s Manish Switchgear and Construction had failed to regulate and monitor the retrofitting works, which led to the collapse of slab and ensuing damage to the lower floors.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 03:59 IST
Next Story

Postings of SC inspectors as SHOs: Home dept sends third letter to DGP seeking action taken report

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close