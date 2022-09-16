Chinese small loan apps: Chandigarh Police to seek probe by ED in ‘hawala transactions’

Chandigarh Police on Thursday said that they will seek a probe by the Enforcement Directorate in the small loan lending apps case as it involved transaction worth crores that was routed from China through hawala.

A 32-year-old Chinese national, as well as 20 others, have already been arrested by the cyber cell of Chandigarh Police after a series a raids across the country for allegedly cheating and extorting money from people after trapping them through small loan lending apps in the UT and elsewhere.

The arrested Chinese national, identified as Wan Chenghua, along with four other accused will be produced in a local Chandigarh court on Friday. The remaining arrested men have already been produced in court and sent to judicial custody, police said.

Chenghua was arrested from Greater Noida on Monday. A resident of Wuhan in China, police say that he had traveled to India in 2019 on a work visa, that he had obtained on the basis of being a chef. Chenghua’s visa had expired in 2021, but he continued to live in India illegally.

“The investigations so far suggests that the accused Chinese national and his associates had transferred crores of rupees from China through hawala. We have, therefore, decided to write a letter to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and seek a probe. There are more developments in this case which can not be divulged at this stage”, Superintendent of Police (cyber), Ketan Bansal, said.

Police have so far said that the mastermind, Parvaj Alam, was given the alias of Jeetu Bhadana by his Chinese handlers. Alam was planning to escape to Bangladesh. A total of five online loan applications — Hugo Loan, Cashfree, Fly Cash, Cash Coin, AA Loan — were found on Chinese servers. In India, these applications were being managed by Alam, who was in direct contact with Wan Chenghua.

Police had during their raids recovered Rs 17 lakh in cash, nine laptops, 41 mobile phones, one desktop computer, and an expired passport of Wan Chenghua.

Chenghua has so far been grilled by various central investigation agencies and police are taking the help of a Chinese language interpreter to communicate with him.

An officer had earlier stated that Chenghua during questioning so far has acknowledged that he was aware of the fact that his work visa had expired in 2021. He claimed that he had come to India on the basis of his “expertise in cooking”.