Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Court junks bail plea of Chinese national

The UT public prosecutor, J P Singh, opposing the bail plea argued that investigation of the case is still pending on several aspects. (Representational/File)
The Chandigarh district court has dismissed the bail plea of a Chinese national arrested for allegedly cheating and extorting money from people after trapping them through small loan lending apps in Chandigarh and other cities.

The accused, Wan Chenghua, is booked under sections 384, 420, 468, 471, 509 and 120-B of the IPC and sections 66-D, 67 of the IT Act and Section 14 of the Foreigner Act at Cyber Crime Cell police station, Chandigarh.

The counsel for accused submitted before the court that he has been falsely implicated in the present case. No specific role regarding playing fraud has been attributed to the applicant by the complainant. Further, he has not received a single penny in his account. He has been arrested on the basis of disclosure statement allegedly made by co-accused.

The UT public prosecutor, J P Singh, opposing the bail plea argued that investigation of the case is still pending on several aspects. Since the visa of applicant has expired, he may jump the bail and his presence cannot be ensured in future. He can reorganise the loan app gang and start duping innocent people, if granted bail.

After hearing the arguments, the court of Dr Rajneesh, Additional District and Sessions Judge, said, “Investigation is still pending on several aspects. Therefore, there is every likelihood that if granted bail, the applicant may hamper the investigation by influencing or threatening the witnesses in one way or the other. So far as the averments/contentions of the learned counsel for applicant are concerned, those are matters to be appreciated only after taking evidence during trial. Such online frauds are on rise these days. At this stage, it is too early to jump to any conclusion for the purpose of bail.” The court thus dismissed the bail of the accused.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 02:19 IST
