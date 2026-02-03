Chinese national arrested for staying without visa at McLeodganj near Dharamshala

The Himachal Pradesh Police said the 60-year-old man has served in the Chinese Police, as per a preliminary probe.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
Feb 3, 2026
The Himachal Police said the arrested man is a native of China's Sichuan province.
The Himachal Pradesh Police Monday arrested a Chinese national for allegedly staying at McLeodganj in the Dharamshala region of the Kangra district without a valid visa. McLeodganj is home to the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader.

The suspect was identified as Lou Wennian, 60. According to his passport, he is a native of China’s Sichuan province. He was issued the passport in Yunnan province, police said. He allegedly entered India through Nepal.

The police said he was found in possession of a tourist visa issued by the Government of Nepal, valid from June 29, 2025, to September 26, 2025, for a 90-day stay. According to the police, he stayed in the McLeodganj area from September 26, 2025, to February 2, 2026—approximately 130 days—without a valid Indian visa. This constitutes a punishable offence under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, and the police registered a case at the McLeodganj police station.

Sources said the Chinese national has been staying in rented accommodation in a village near McLeodganj for the past five months. The police said a preliminary investigation suggests he has served in the Chinese Police.

After 5-year gap, India resumes tourist visas for Chinese; border meeting held too

“He was found staying without valid documents, hence an FIR was registered. The preliminary investigation suggests that the Chinese national has served in the Chinese Police. Whether he is still serving, has retired, and in which province in China he served are matters of investigation. The suspect is not fluent in English or Hindi. We are taking assistance from a Chinese language expert to communicate with him,” Ashok Ratan, Superintendent of Police, Kangra, told The Indian Express.

He added, “We have informed our central intelligence agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB), about the arrest of the Chinese national.”

Police checking CCTV footage

When asked if any suspicious movement of the arrested Chinese national was found near the Dalai Lama Temple, also known as Tsuglagkhang Complex, so far, SP Ashok Ratan said, “The investigation is still on. The CCTV cameras installed throughout the area are being scrutinised. The suspect is being questioned.”



Meanwhile, a source said, “Around four lakh Chinese yuan were found in the suspect’s bank account. His mobile phone and other electronic devices were seized and sent for forensic examination.”

Sources said the suspicious presence of the foreign national was first reported to the security branch of the Kangra superintendent of police’s office, after which he was taken there for questioning.

