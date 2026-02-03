Chinese national arrested for staying without visa at McLeodganj near Dharamshala

The Himachal Pradesh Police Monday arrested a Chinese national for allegedly staying at McLeodganj in the Dharamshala region of the Kangra district without a valid visa. McLeodganj is home to the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader.

The suspect was identified as Lou Wennian, 60. According to his passport, he is a native of China’s Sichuan province. He was issued the passport in Yunnan province, police said. He allegedly entered India through Nepal.

The police said he was found in possession of a tourist visa issued by the Government of Nepal, valid from June 29, 2025, to September 26, 2025, for a 90-day stay. According to the police, he stayed in the McLeodganj area from September 26, 2025, to February 2, 2026—approximately 130 days—without a valid Indian visa. This constitutes a punishable offence under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, and the police registered a case at the McLeodganj police station.