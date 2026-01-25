Chinese kite string claims Class 10 student, had turned 15 last month

A Class 10 student died after his neck was slit by a Chinese kite string while riding pillion on a motorcycle in Ludhiana’s Samrala on Saturday, police said. (Photo: Special arrangement)

A class 10 student died after sustaining a deep cut on the neck by a Chinese kite string in Ludhiana’s Samrala on Saturday, police said. Taranjot Singh, a resident of Raule village, had turned 15 a month ago and was the only child of his parents, they said.

Taranjot was on way home from school, riding pillion on a motorcycle, when the incident took place.

His cousin Prabhjot Singh, who was driving the two-wheeler, also sustained injuries, they added.

Taranjot’s father Harchand Singh, sarpanch of Raule village, told mediapersons that he had been creating awareness and urging villagers not to use Chinese manjha and had got several announcements made. “I had no idea that my own son will become a victim of the Chinese manjha. He was my only child,” the father said.