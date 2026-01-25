Chinese kite string claims Class 10 student, had turned 15 last month

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A class 10 student died after sustaining a deep cut on the neck by a Chinese kite string in Ludhiana’s Samrala on Saturday, police said. Taranjot Singh, a resident of Raule village, had turned 15 a month ago and was the only child of his parents, they said.
Taranjot was on way home from school, riding pillion on a motorcycle, when the incident took place.
His cousin Prabhjot Singh, who was driving the two-wheeler, also sustained injuries, they added.
Taranjot’s father Harchand Singh, sarpanch of Raule village, told mediapersons that he had been creating awareness and urging villagers not to use Chinese manjha and had got several announcements made. “I had no idea that my own son will become a victim of the Chinese manjha. He was my only child,” the father said.
According to police, the duo was near the Samrala bypass when a kite string struck Taranjot’s neck, causing a deep cut. Due to the impact, they lost balance and fell on the road. Though both had suffered cuts due to the string, Taranjot’s was a major injury.
Locals rushed them to civil hospital, where Taranjot succumbed to his injuries. Prabhjot is stated to be in a stable condition.
Taranjot’s grandfather Jaspal Singh said the teenager had celebrated his 15th birthday last month.
Harvinder Singh, station house officer, Samrala, said,”The incident took place on a highway. We have been taking regular action against the sellers of this synthetic kite string. We will investigate from where this string came from”.
The Chinese kite string, commonly known as Chinese manjha, is a synthetic nylon or plastic-based thread coated with powdered glass, metal or other abrasive substances, making it extremely sharp. It has been responsible for numerous serious injuries and fatalities, particularly among pedestrians and two-wheeler riders, besides causing harm to birds and damage to power lines.
Despite being banned in several states, including Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, due to its lethal and non-biodegradable nature, the illegal sale and use of Chinese manjha continues unabated.
