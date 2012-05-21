Asserting that it was taking reports of death threats to His Holiness The Dalai Lama very seriously,the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Sunday accused Chinese intelligence agencies of plotting to assassinate the Tibetan spiritual leader and training agents,particularly women,for the purpose.

In an official release,a spokesman of the CTA said the Chinese were exploring the possibility of harming the Dalai Lama through highly sophisticated drugs and poisonous chemicals. In a report received in October 201,it is also learnt that Chinese intelligence agencies have stepped up their clandestine efforts to collect intelligence on the status of His Holiness health,as well as collecting physical samples of his blood,urine and hair. They are reportedly co-opting Tibetans inside Tibet to visit India with an intention of seeking an audience with him to this end, the release said.

The CTA claimed that Dorje Shugden Devotees Charitable and Religious Society (DSDCRS),founded in May 1996 with its headquarters in Delhi,was one of the fundamentalist groups planning to harm the Dalai Lama.

The Indian police,it adds,had identified and charged DSDCRS of murdering three monks close to His Holiness,including his Chinese translator in February 1997. A Red Corner Notice was issued by Interpol in June 2007 for the arrest of two of the accused in this case.

The security of Dalai Lama is a matter of great concern and all such threats should be taken very seriously. As per reports,Tibetan women are being trained to poison him by applying poison to their hair and to traditional greeting scarves, the release said.

