Children’s Home Sexual Abuse Case: Punjab and Haryana High Court HC reduces convict’s sentence by one year

RULING THAT the testimonies of two child witnesses in the 2014 Bal Niketan sexual abuse case cannot be discarded just because other inmates did not come forward against the accused, the Punjab and Haryana High Court said Manish Arora, former supervisor of the children’s home, does not deserve leniency in punishment while upholding his conviction. But, considering the fact that he has two grown-up daughters and is the sole breadwinner of the family, the High Court reduced Arora’s sentence by one year. Arora had been sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment under Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the POCSO Act by the trial court in 2015. The trial court’s punishment for the sexual harassment of children and voyeurism, including a fine of Rs 1,04,000, has been maintained by the High Court.

“There is no reason to take a different view. The conviction of the appellant was rightly recorded. His conviction is maintained,” said Justice Anita Chaudhary on the judgment of Arora’s appeal against the conviction.

A 14-year-old girl at the children’s home for girls in 2014 had complained of sexual abuse by Arora on a child helpline following which a committee of the social welfare department, on the basis of an enquiry, recommended action against him and two wardens for not acting on the complaints on time. An FIR was registered against Arora, who is over 50 years old, in April 2014.

According to the statements of the two child witnesses – aged 10 and 14 in 2014 – Arora used to hug them inappropriately, touch their private parts and even watched them change clothes. Arora was posted at Bal Niketan since 2006 and the two girls had taken admission in 2010 and 2011.

In his defence, Arora pleaded that the 14-year-old girl was angry with him as he had stopped her from meeting her “boyfriend” due to which she implicated him. The 10-year-old, the other witness in the case, was influenced by the elder one and her testimony could not be relied upon, he argued.

Describing the testimony of the 14-year-old as unimpeachable, the High Court single bench, while commenting on the statement of the 10-year-old, said, “She bravely underwent the test of cross-examination. Nothing could be elicited from her cross-examination. She firmly denied all the suggestions.”

“A child of tender age is always receptive to abnormal events that take place in their lives and it never fades from their memories. She had given a vivid description of the incidents that had taken place with her at the children’s home,” read the judgment.

The single bench further stated that the defence argument that no other inmate had complained against Arora does not carry weight and if he was sure of his innocence, he could have brought the other inmates as defence witnesses.

“It is not the quantity which matters. The two girls came forward and spoke against the appellant and described his misdeeds. Their testimonies cannot be thrown on ground only because the other inmates had not come forward or made any complaint,” said Justice Chaudhary in the judgment.

