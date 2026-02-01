‘If our children read Vedas…’: Ahead of 2027 Punjab polls, AAP’s Manish Sisodia advocates Vedic education

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Ahead of 2027 Punjab assembly polls, senior AAP leader Manish Sisosdia is going all out to woo the Hindu community — a considerable vote bank in urban Ludhiana.
On Saturday, Sisodia attended two programmes organized by Sanatan Seva Samiti and Ved Parchar Mandal — first an award ceremony held at BCM School, Chandigarh road to honor winners of “Vedic speech contest” and later in the evening, where he attended a grand “Hanuman Chalisa Path” at Durga Mata Mandir.
At BCM School, Sisodia, who attended the event along with Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains, advocated Vedic system of education. He urged students to “not only read and understand the ancient knowledge” but also apply it in daily life, advocating its expansion beyond BCM School to all Punjab schools. He praised students who participated in the speech contest on Vedas.
Sisodia connected Vedic insights to modern science, noting that “ancient rishis and gurus realized thousands of years ago what the world now explores in laboratories”. He said that “if our children study the Vedas, Upanishads, Ramayana, Gita, and other guru literature alongside scientific pursuits, they will become great scientists”.
Bains said that education “was the sole pathway to meaningful societal change”. “If we wish to transform society, the only solution is to instill the very principles and values in the children through education”, he added.
Bains and Sisodia highlighted Punjab’s demands ahead of the Union Budget on February 1. Bains demanded increased education funding and stated that to make India a true superpower, education has a pivotal role. With just 1–1.5% of the budget allocated to schools, colleges, and research, progress is impossible and at least 10% should be dedicated to the education system, they said.
