‘If our children read Vedas…’: Ahead of 2027 Punjab polls, AAP’s Manish Sisodia advocates Vedic education

Ahead of 2027 Punjab assembly polls, senior AAP leader Manish Sisosdia is going all out to woo the Hindu community — a considerable vote bank in urban Ludhiana.

On Saturday, Sisodia attended two programmes organized by Sanatan Seva Samiti and Ved Parchar Mandal — first an award ceremony held at BCM School, Chandigarh road to honor winners of “Vedic speech contest” and later in the evening, where he attended a grand “Hanuman Chalisa Path” at Durga Mata Mandir.

At BCM School, Sisodia, who attended the event along with Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains, advocated Vedic system of education. He urged students to “not only read and understand the ancient knowledge” but also apply it in daily life, advocating its expansion beyond BCM School to all Punjab schools. He praised students who participated in the speech contest on Vedas.