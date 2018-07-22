Child rapists don’t deserve any leniency, says Punjab and Haryana High Court Child rapists don’t deserve any leniency, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Dismissing the bail plea of a 29-year-old rape accused from Haryana’s Rohtak district, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has said that such persons do not deserve leniency and are a threat to safety of young girls and women. “Such type of persons having lust for sex are a danger to innocent young girls and women. They need to be dealt with sternly. No leniency can be shown to them lest they are able to sexually assault more innocent young girls,” Justice Harminder Singh Madaan said in the order denying bail to the accused.

A 14-year-old girl of Bhiwani district was allegedly raped by an auto driver Pardeep in March 2017 at a hotel in Rohtak. The victim had been missing for seven days before she was found by the police. A case for rape under the Section 376 of Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 was registered by the police after the recovery of the girl.

Justice Madaan, while rejecting the bail plea, also said there were reasonable chances of the accused tampering with the prosecution evidence and absconding from law. The trial court in January had rejected Pardeep’s bail plea saying there were serious allegations against the the accused.

Police had filed a chargesheet in the case in January this year and currently the trial is going on at a Bhiwani court. Two additional accused had also been charged by trial court on the basis of the prosecution’s case but they are currently under bail in the case.

The accused in the case have been arguing that they have been falsely implicated in the case as the girl had gone to Rohtak on her own and made the statement against them before the court under family pressure.

