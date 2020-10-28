Child, one other killed in road accident in Chandigarh, three injured

The victim, Amrit.

TWO PERSONS including an eight-year-old child and a 26-year old man riding an Activa scooter were killed and three others were injured in a road accident at Sector 33/33 dividing road, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that a speeding Nexon car hit an Activa, a rickshaw and a pedestrian woman.

The victim child was identified as Amrit, a resident of Pinjore. The active rider was identified as Robin, a resident of district Una in Himachal. The pedestrian was identified as Shashi, while the injured rickshaw puller was identified as Naseem Ahmed.

Police have arrested the car driver, Dilpreet Singh, a resident of Faridkot. He claimed that he is an inspector with Punjab Food and Supply department. Police said that he was not carrying any identity card.

Victim Amrit along with his mother, Rajwant Kaur had taken lift from Robin. The mother and son were coming from Kartarpur Sahib in Punjab.

Police said that all the injured were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where Amrit and Robin were declared dead. The other victims are stable.

“Though medical examination of Dilpreet Singh has ruled out the presence of alcohol in his body, we have taken his blood samples for further examination. His behavior was abnormal,” said a police officer.

Singh was arrested on charges of death due to negligent driving. A case was registered at PS 34.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd