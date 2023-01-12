scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Child dies after coming in contact with live wire

Both were electrocuted and rushed to a private hospital where Mankirat died. Amandeep is out of danger.

Inspector Daljit Gill, SHO Mullanpur Dakha police station said that there was a spark in the wire which caused the incident.  (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Child dies after coming in contact with live wire
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

An eight-year old child died at Baddowal, Ludhiana, Wednesday after allegedly coming in contact with high voltage wire at the terrace of his house.

Police said that Mankirat Singh (8) was studying on terrace with his friend Amandeep (10) when they came in contact with high voltage wire passing from above. Both were electrocuted and rushed to a private hospital where Mankirat died. Amandeep is out of danger.

More from Chandigarh

Inspector Daljit Gill, SHO Mullanpur Dakha police station said that there was a spark in the wire which caused the incident.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 11, 2023: Know About Le Corbusier, Section 6A of citize...
UPSC Key- January 11, 2023: Know About Le Corbusier, Section 6A of citize...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-01-2023 at 02:50 IST
Next Story

Delhi Confidential: Subtle Sign

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close