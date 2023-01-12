Child dies after coming in contact with live wire

An eight-year old child died at Baddowal, Ludhiana, Wednesday after allegedly coming in contact with high voltage wire at the terrace of his house.

Police said that Mankirat Singh (8) was studying on terrace with his friend Amandeep (10) when they came in contact with high voltage wire passing from above. Both were electrocuted and rushed to a private hospital where Mankirat died. Amandeep is out of danger.

Inspector Daljit Gill, SHO Mullanpur Dakha police station said that there was a spark in the wire which caused the incident.