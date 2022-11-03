Child’s body recovered from Sukhna yet to be identified

THE BODY of a boy, which was found floating in Sukhna Lake Tuesday, is yet to be identified. Police suspect that the victim could be from a minority community. The naked, decomposed body of the boy, around six years of age, was found floating in the lake near the Regulatory End. The Sector 3 police are investigating the matter.

The body is currently in the mortuary of GMSH 16. So far, nobody has come forward to identify the body as messages were flashed in all neighboring areas including Panchkula, Mohali, Ambala, etc. Police suspect that the boy had been dead for over 48 hours as a drowned human body takes around two days to come to the surface of water. At this stage, police have also not ruled out the possibility of murder and sexual assault.

Meanwhile, this is the third such incident in a week’s time around Sukhna Lake that has raised many concerns. On October 29, the body of a 22-year old Jalandhar woman was found at the choe behind the lake. Police on nabbed a 24-year-old man for allegedly killing her.

On Tuesday, a 19-year-old BCom student jumped into Sukhna Lake but was saved by two people, an Army major, Jitesh Chadha, and a software engineer, Mayank Sharma. The two had noticed the student jumping from a tower. The rescued student was a native of Gujarat. His family had shifted to Chandigarh a few months back.