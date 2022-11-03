scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Child’s body recovered from Sukhna yet to be identified

So far, nobody has come forward to identify the body as messages were flashed in all neighboring areas including Panchkula, Mohali, Ambala, etc.

This is the third such incident in a week's time around Sukhna Lake that has raised many concerns. (Representational)

THE BODY of a boy, which was found floating in Sukhna Lake Tuesday, is yet to be identified. Police suspect that the victim could be from a minority community. The naked, decomposed body of the boy, around six years of age, was found floating in the lake near the Regulatory End. The Sector 3 police are investigating the matter.

The body is currently in the mortuary of GMSH 16. So far, nobody has come forward to identify the body as messages were flashed in all neighboring areas including Panchkula, Mohali, Ambala, etc. Police suspect that the boy had been dead for over 48 hours as a drowned human body takes around two days to come to the surface of water. At this stage, police have also not ruled out the possibility of murder and sexual assault.

Meanwhile, this is the third such incident in a week’s time around Sukhna Lake that has raised many concerns. On October 29, the body of a 22-year old Jalandhar woman was found at the choe behind the lake. Police on nabbed a 24-year-old man for allegedly killing her.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US Midterms Primer: All you need to know about Nov 8 electionPremium
The US Midterms Primer: All you need to know about Nov 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...
More from Chandigarh

On Tuesday, a 19-year-old BCom student jumped into Sukhna Lake but was saved by two people, an Army major, Jitesh Chadha, and a software engineer, Mayank Sharma. The two had noticed the student jumping from a tower. The rescued student was a native of Gujarat. His family had shifted to Chandigarh a few months back.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 08:09:01 am
Next Story

Janhvi Kapoor on sensational headlines about her: ‘There was a phase when I felt cheated…’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

November 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Peace
November 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Peace

EXPRESS OPINION
More Lifestyle
More Explained
More Entertainment
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Amid divorce talks, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa come together to celebrate daughter’s birthday

Photos

Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan lifestyle gallery, Shah Rukh Khan photos, fashion gallery
On Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday, a look at some of his most stylish moments

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Advertisement
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
More Explained
EXPRESS OPINION
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement