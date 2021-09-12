Chikkarangappa of Bengaluru bags PGTI title, Chandigarh golfer Sandhu secures third spot

Bengaluru golfer S Chikkarangappa saved his best for the last round as he carded a final round score of seven-under-65 to emerge as the winner in the PGTI Players Championship played at Panchkula Golf Course on Saturday. The 27-year-old finished with a tournament total of 20-under-268 to become the winner and edge out overnight leader Veer Ahlawat of Gurgaon.

It was Chikkarangappa’s 15th title win and 14th title win on the PGTI tour. Chikkarangappa, who began the day with three shots off the lead, sank nine birdies and made a double-bogey to card a final round score of seven-under-65 to claim the title.

Chikkarangappa sank birdies on the first and third holes, respectively, before sinking birdies on the fifth, sixth and seventh holes to draw levels with Ahlawat. The eighth hole saw him making a double-bogey on the eighth hole before ending the front-nine with a score of three-under-33. The back-nine saw him sinking birdies on the 11th and 12th hole with the Bengaluru golfer restoring parity with Ahlawat. Chikkarangappa then sank a birdie each on the 15th and 16th hole to help him regain the sole lead with Ahlawat faltering, and the former emerging as the winner after the end of 18 holes by two strokes, pocketing a prize of Rs 8,08,250. Chikkarangappa’s fourth round score of seven-under-65 was also the day’s joint best score as Panchkula golfer Angad Cheema and Chandigarh golfer Ravi Kumar too shot the same round.

“I putted really well today and my sharp short-game on the last six holes made all the difference. Making those two birdies on the 15th and 16th was the turning point as it gave me the lead. I have been in contention at Panchkula Golf Club on several occasions in the past having played in the leader group on the final day virtually every time in the last few years. But somehow I never won here. So I am glad to finally have a win at Panchkula Golf Club,” said Chikkarangappa.

Ahlawat, who started the day as the leader, ended with a final round score of two-under-70 to finish with an overall score of 18-under-270 and two shots behind the winner. He made 17 greens in regulation in the final round but his putts failed to land accurately. He made three birdies and a bogey during his 70 on Saturday.

Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (72-67-66-67) had the best result among the Tricity golfers. The 24-year-old struck a final round score of 67 on Saturday, to take the third place at 16-under 272. Sandhu’s eagle on the sixth hole was accompanied by five birdies and two bogeys as he sealed third place, four shots behind the winner.

Noida’s Amardeep Malik (71) closed the week at the fourth place with 15-under 273 to record a second consecutive top five finish. He made an eagle, two birdies and three bogeys.

Another Chandigarh golfer Ranjit Singh (68) finished at the fifth place at 14-under 274.

Karandeep Kochhar of Chandigarh finished tied-sixth at 13-under 275, along with Gurgaon’s Kartik Sharma and Om Prakash Chouhan of Mhow. Chandigarh golfer Bishmadpal Singh Seerha, the lone amateur to make the cut, took the honours for the best performance by an amateur as he finished tied 36th at two-under 286.