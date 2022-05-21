scorecardresearch
Chief Secy tells officials to make decongestion plan for Rohtak courts complex

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal asked officers to ensure proper utilisation of the vacant land left after the re-location of the offices.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: May 21, 2022 5:34:20 am
Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal (Photo: Twitter/Bureaucrats)

In a bid to decongest the area around the Rohtak courts complex, Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, Thursday, directed officers to formulate a comprehensive plan to eliminate congestion in the overcrowded area surrounding the courts complex by re-locating various offices situated in this area.

More from Chandigarh

He also asked officers to ensure proper utilisation of the vacant land left after the re-location of the offices. Detailed discussions should be held with various political, social, industrial and resident welfare associations, he said during the video conference meeting.

