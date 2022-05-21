Chief Secy tells officials to make decongestion plan for Rohtak courts complex

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
In a bid to decongest the area around the Rohtak courts complex, Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, Thursday, directed officers to formulate a comprehensive plan to eliminate congestion in the overcrowded area surrounding the courts complex by re-locating various offices situated in this area.
He also asked officers to ensure proper utilisation of the vacant land left after the re-location of the offices. Detailed discussions should be held with various political, social, industrial and resident welfare associations, he said during the video conference meeting.
