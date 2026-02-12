Chief secy reviews preparedness for first phase of Census in Himachal Pradesh

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta on Wednesday chaired a state-level training conference to review the preparedness for the first phase of Census 2027, namely house listing and housing census.
Gupta emphasised that the Census is an important national responsibility and must be completed in a timely and accurate manner through coordinated efforts of all departments concerned.
The chief secretary directed officers to accord top priority to census-related training, availability of human resources and technological preparedness. “These measures are essential to ensure the census work is conducted in a fair, transparent and error-free manner.”
The conference also discussed in detail the action plan for the first phase of Census 2027 and various aspects related to its effective implementation at the grassroots level.
Secretary GAD Rajesh Sharma elaborated on the roles and responsibilities of various departments and officers and underscored the need for coordinated efforts among all stakeholders for the successful implementation of census operations.
Members of the State-Level Census Coordination Committee, all divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, municipal corporation commissioners, officers from the Census Directorate, and other senior officers participated in the conference.
