‘Chief secy doesn’t decide priorities. His job is to only ensure effective implementation of priorities set by the state government’

Kamlesh Kumar Pant, who assumed charge as Officiating Chief Secretary in Himachal Pradesh on June 1, says that it is the CM and his council of ministers that determines the priorities for the administration and the role of the chief secretary is to ensure their effective implementation. Talking to The Indian Express, the 1993-batch IAS officer said that the matter of “Khalsa Tax” being imposed on Himachal Pradesh vehicles entering Punjab is very sensitive. Excerpts:

What will be your priority as chief secretary, and what challenges do you foresee?

Serving the people of the state as a chief secretary is my duty and and I don’t view my responsibilities as a challenge. As far as priorities are concerned, a chief secretary does not decide them. It is determined by the CM and his council of ministers. My responsibility as chief secretary is to ensure that the government’s policies and welfare schemes reach the people effectively, especially the person standing last in queue.