Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Chief secy Janjua moots paddy straw residue as cattle feed

Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua said that state is making in situ and ex situ arrangements for paddy straw management.

The Chief Secretary asked the experts of the three departments and the two universities to form a committee to work in this regard by establishing contact with the progressive dairy farmers at different places in the state. (Express Photo)
Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on Friday instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to find ways to use paddy straw as animal fodder and to make farmers aware of the same.

Janjua, while holding a meeting with officials of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, Cooperation, Agriculture from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary University for Animal Sciences and Punjab Agriculture University, said that state is making in situ and ex situ arrangements for paddy straw management. Paddy straw residue, he said, was being used as a substitute for animal fodder under the same project.

Friday’s meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Cooperatives, Anurag Agarwal; Principal Secretary Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries, Vikas Pratap; MD Milkfed, Amit Dhaka; vice chancellor of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary University for Animal Sciences, Dr Inderjit Singh; Director of Animal Husbandry Department, Ram Pal Mittal; Joint Director Agriculture Department, Jagdish Singh, and Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana Forage Breeder in-charge RS Suhu.

The Chief Secretary asked the experts of the three departments and the two universities to form a committee to work in this regard by establishing contact with the progressive dairy farmers at different places in the state. He said that feedback should be taken from the livestock keepers who are already using paddy straw residue as animal fodder.

Principal secretary of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department,Vikas Pratap, briefed the chief secretary that by using this method, the management of stubble will be done in a smooth manner and the livestock farmers will also benefit financially.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-01-2023 at 04:41 IST
