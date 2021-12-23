Chief of Radha Soami Satsang visits Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Radha Soami Satsang Beas chief Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon on Wednesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi at his residence.

Channi had visited the Dera in Beas on Tuesday. Sources said the Dera chief had told Channi that he would be away for a few weeks, following which Channi had requested him to visit him and bless him.

A government statement said Channi and his family sought the blessings of Baba Gurinder Singh to serve the state and its people.

Later in the day, the government also released the Dera chief’s picture with Channi and the latter’s family. The statement added that the Dera chief appreciated the pro-people initiatives of the Channi government. He also complimented the efforts of the government in tackling the situation across the state by motivating people for vaccination and other precautions to keep the infection under control.

It is learnt that deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was also a part of the meeting at Channi’s residence and a few days ago, the Dera chief had visited his residence in Dharowali.