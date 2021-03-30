CM Amarinder extends curbs as data points to prevalence of UK strain in Punjab

The Chief Minister also ordered the launch of a vaccination drive at prisons after 40 women inmates in Patiala’s Nabha Open Jail tested positive for coronavirus. (File)

Amid rising Covid cases and deaths, as well as the continuing prevalence of the UK strain in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered extension of curbs till April 10, while directing the Health department to increase the number of vaccination sites to target the priority are groups on an urgent basis.

Reviewing the Covid situation with the Chief Secretary and other top officials, the Chief Minister said all restrictions that were in place till March 31 will now remain in force till April 10, after which they would be again reviewed.

Expressing grave concern over the prevailing situation, Captain Amarinder asked Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to issue necessary directions for carrying out testing and vaccination in busy market areas along with other crowded places. He asked all DCs and civil surgeons to identify places where mobile Covid Vaccination Centres can be created, such as police lines, colleges & universities, bigger industrial units, bus stands and railway stations, PRTC/ Punjab Roadways bus depots and market places, among others to ramp up vaccination.

All eligible govt employees and those in other categories which he asked to be included in vaccination coverage (such as judges, teachers etc) should be made eligible for the jab, especially on account of being over 45 years of age, the chief minister said. He directed pooling of available resources in districts that are reporting a surge in cases for effective management of the pandemic and vaccination coverage.

Latest data has shown that the UK strain of the virus continues to be the most prevalent of all the new mutant variants in the state. While 326 of the 401 samples sent initially to NCDC for genome sequencing were found positive for the UK variant, of a separate batch of 95 samples sent to IGIB, 85 were found to be positive for the same mutant strain.

The state’s principal secretary, Health & Family Welfare, shared the updated status of Covid pandemic and the status of vaccination of the eligible categories of beneficiaries. Those at the review meeting were informed that positive cases and deaths were rising rapidly in some of the districts, with projections presented by CMC Ludhiana showing a steep rise in the number of cases and a possible peak around April 6. The number would be decreasing by mid or late May, 2021, as per the estimates, which suggest that Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala are expected to contribute more cases and positivity is likely to be high in the younger population — of 40 years of age or less.

DGP Dinkar Gupta informed that since the last meeting when the decision to hand spot fines to Covid protocol offenders, along with random RT-PCR testing was taken, 90,360 persons had been challaned and tested for Covid. He requested for a special vaccination drive in the police lines.

While the availability of L2 and L3 beds in government as well as in private sectors seemed adequate for now, there is a need to increase beds in some of the private hospitals which are treating critically-ill patients, the chief minister stressed. He also directed all districts to ramp up sampling in general and sampling contacts of Covid positive patients in particular, while increasing RAT to 30%.

Strict monitoring of home isolation patients should be done and they should be transferred to the appropriate level of healthcare facilities if need be, the CM said, asking all DCs and civil surgeons to ensure that no deaths occur in L2 facility as a rule and there is early shifting of the patient to L3 facility once it is established that he/she needs critical care.

All districts have also been asked to strengthen their teams so that the data entry of Covid sampling and transportation of samples to the designated Lab takes minimum time and the result is made available within 24 hours.

On the vaccination front, the CM directed that any photo ID shall be sufficient to approve the vaccination of eligible beneficiaries. All districts have been ordered to increase the number of vaccination centres by including all health facilities up to the Sub-Centre level, dispensaries, Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic healthcare facilities and private empanelled hospitals.

While those in 45+ age group will be eligible for vaccination from April 1, the districts have been directed ensure that all health facilities start doubling up as Covid Vaccination Centres as early as possible, latest by March 31, with a view to removing bottlenecks, if any, and facilitating a smooth increase in the number of vaccination sites and a hassle-free experience for the beneficiaries.

All districts have also been advised to motivate all HCWs and FLWs to get themselves vaccinated and those who don’t, should be directed to undergo Covid tests every week to ensure that they do not get infected and spread infection to others, the chief secretary disclosed after the virtual meeting.

Dr KK Talwar, adviser, Health & Medical Education, to the Government of Punjab, suggested that routine non-Covid treatment in some of the selected private hospitals be deferred by 2-4 weeks, and more ambulances be made available to district hospitals where there are no medical colleges.