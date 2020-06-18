Troops from 6 different units among 20 killed in Ladakh

Among the dead are three jawans from a Punjab Regiment battalion. (AP Photo/File) Among the dead are three jawans from a Punjab Regiment battalion. (AP Photo/File)

The 20 soldiers who lost their lives in the clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley of Ladakh on Monday night belonged to six different units of the Army, including three infantry battalions and two artillery regiments.

Sources in the Army informed that the bulk of the fatalities and injured are from 16 Bihar, which has lost its Commanding Officer Col B Santosh Babu and 12 soldiers. These include one Naib Subedar while the rest are Sepoys and a Havildar. All jawans belong to the states of Bihar, Jharkhand and one from Odisha.

An Army Medical Corps (AMC) jawan who was attached with 16 Bihar as a nursing assistant was also killed in the clash. Naik Deepak Kumar’s task was to provide first aid and immediate medical assistance to jawans in case of injuries.

Among the dead are three jawans from a Punjab Regiment battalion. All three are of the rank of Sepoys and belong to Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Another Bihar Regiment battalion deployed in the vicinity has also suffered a fatality in the incident. A Sepoy, Jai Kishore Singh, on the battalion was among those killed.

Two artillery regiments have also suffered three casualties between them. Two Junior Commissioned Officers of the rank of Naib Subedar, belonging to Punjab, have been killed from a Medium Regiment. The third fatality is of a Havildar belonging to Tamil Nadu serving in a Field Regiment.

One Havildar of the Corps of Signals posted with the Brigade Signal Company has also lost his life in the clash. He is learnt to have been providing communication support to higher headquarters from the spot.

A senior Army officer disclosed that the varied units of those killed in the clash reveal that as the clash got out of hand more reinforcements were sent to bolster the Indian troops engaged with the Chinese. “The fact that there are casualties from units other than 16 Bihar means that the other units deployed nearby also rushed their troops to the spot,” the officer said.

Sources said that a large number of troops from these six units have been admitted to the Army’s General Hospital in Leh. Many are said to have suffered serious injuries.

There are also reports that two officers and several jawans of these units are in captivity of the Chinese. The Army has refused to comment on these reports.

