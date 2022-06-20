scorecardresearch
Chhattisgarh CM Baghel apprises Union petroleum minister of fuel shortage in state

By: Express News Service | Raipur |
June 20, 2022 3:49:16 pm
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday wrote to Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri apprising him of the fuel shortage in the state and its impact on the agrarian economy. He requested Puri to ensure an adequate supply of petrol and diesel to Chhattisgarh.

Baghel wrote about the depleting buffer stock at petrol pumps across the state. He alerted the Union minister about ambulance services and agricultural activities getting affected in the state due to the fuel shortage in the last couple of months. “Since Chhattisgarh is an agrarian state, with the onset of monsoon, farming activities start here. But due to the unavailability of diesel in sufficient quantity, farmers are facing trouble to carry out work using tractors. Even necessary services like ambulances are getting affected,” Baghel wrote.

The review of petroleum companies has revealed that earlier the buffer stock would last for 4-5 days while for the past few months it only lasted for one day, leading to the petrol pumps becoming dry across the state.

“Agricultural work will get negatively impacted due to the shortage in diesel and petrol supply, due to which common people will face losses. Even after making advance payments at retail outlets in rural areas, there is no supply of petrol and diesel,” CM Baghel wrote.

