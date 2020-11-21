Chhath venue sees no social distancing amid rise in cases

Devotees at Chandigarh’s Sector 42 lake on Friday. Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi

The Covid-19 norms were thrown up in the air as people gathered in huge numbers to observe the Chhath Puja at Sector 42 lake.

The venue witnessed no social distancing as people skirted the banks of the lake. Most of the people had not worn a mask.

The UT on Friday reported a total tally of 16,472 cases, with 150 new positive cases. There are 1,121 active cases in the city now.

The UT also reported one Covid-related death, taking the toll to 255. A 40-year-old man from Sector 25, a case of Type 2 diabetes mellitus and pulmonary tuberculosis, died due to Covid-19 at PGI. Meanwhile, 133 people were discharged.

Among the new patients, 85 were men and 65 women. At least1,512 people were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24-hours. A total of 1,30,070 samples have been tested here till now.

As per data, 13,844 out of every 10 lakh people here have tested positive. The active ratio is 6.8 per cent. The case fatality ratio is 1.6 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh 1,09,040 samples were tested. Average growth rate is 0.7 per cent. The recovery ratio is 91.7 per cent.

