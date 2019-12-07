Punjab: Chhatbir zoo now home to two more Asiatic lions

One of the two new lions at Chhatbir Zoo. (Express photo) One of the two new lions at Chhatbir Zoo. (Express photo)

Two male Asiatic lions named Saawan and Gagan, of ages four-and-a-half years were released in the Lion Safari for public display on Friday. The pair was acquired under the Animal Exchange Programme from Indore Zoo, Madhya Pradesh.

The lions were released in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary (Forest), Dr Roshan Sunkaria, Principal Chief Conservator of (Forests) cum Chief Wildlife Warden, Punjab, Dr Kuldip Kumar. “This will improve the genetic potential of the existing lion population of the zoo. With this addition, the Chhatbir Zoo now has a total of seven lions including three males and four females. Apart from the two male lions,the zoo also acquired a young male tiger named Nav, a pair of wolves, foxes, sloth Bear etc. from the Indore Zoo through an animal exchange programme which will be displayed for public soon,” said Dr M Sudhagar, field director, Chhatbir.

Before this, the Chhatbir Zoo acquired and successfully transported two Asiatic lions and a white tigress from the Rajkot Zoo, Gujarat in August, 2019. Apart from this, a female tigress, Diya, from Chhatbir Zoo has successfully delivered cubs, who are 20 days old.

A technical team headed by Dr M P Singh, Senior Veterinary Officer, Chhatbir Zoo made a presentation for all executive officers of the wildlife wing of the Department of Forests and Wildlife Preservation, regarding the monitoring and surveillance of diseases, especially Botulism in migratory birds. This comes in light of the recent events in Rajasthan where more than 18,000 birds reportedly died due to Botulism.

Chhatbir Dinosaur Park

The Chhatbir zoo is about to add another facility, Chhatbir Dinosaurs Park, soon. Work for the park commenced on Friday. Under the project, six robotic dinosaurs will be displayed, including two interactive dinosaurs in the naturally forested areas. The proposed park will become a part of the Zoo Education Park to provide scientific awareness and education to the public about the extinct ones, especially the gigantic jurassic reptiles and their habitat.

