Chhatbir Zoo gets two new features: Dinosaur Park and Otter House

A Dinosaur Park and an Otter House were inaugurated in Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, Chhatbir Zoo, Saturday. The two facilities worth around Rs 5.35 crore were virtually inaugurated by state Cabinet Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu.

The Dinosaur Park is one-of-its-kind and it will adhere to international standards of zoo education to understand prehistoric dinosaurs. The park has been made in collaboration with Altrview group in PPP (public private partnership) mode.

This park will provide actual and scientific information about dinosaurs. The park is being developed as an interactive and entertaining zoo education activity which will provide useful scientific awareness in an interesting way.

Another inauguration related to Otter House at Chhatbir Zoo. The smooth-coated otter (Lutrogale perspicillata) is an active and playful animal.

Naresh Mahajan, field director, Chhatbir Zoo, said, “Chhatbir zoo recently created a new naturalistic exhibit for this species. Water body of the exhibit created with see-through glass facility so the visitors can enjoy the playful underwater movements of otters. A total of Rs 35 lakh has been spent on the creation of this Otter House. From today onwards, visitors to Chhatbir Zoo can explore these two newly added features at Chhatbir Zoo. These amazing facilities are being dedicated to the people on this Independence Day Eve.”