Chester Hills row deepens as chief secy seeks answers, RERA defends approvals

The RERA emphasized that project registration is subject to approvals from relevant state government departments and does not override their jurisdiction. However, it acknowledged that complaints began emerging around five to six months ago from allottees and other stakeholders. These complaints alleged violations of Section 118 of the tenancy Act, deviations in construction, and lack of basic services.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
6 min readApr 12, 2026 02:04 PM IST
The RERA emphasized that project registration is subject to approvals from relevant state government departments and does not override their jurisdiction.The RERA emphasized that project registration is subject to approvals from relevant state government departments and does not override their jurisdiction.
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The controversy surrounding the Chester Hills housing project in Himachal Pradesh Solan further intensified Saturday, with the state’s Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) defending its role in granting approvals soon after Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta sought a detailed explanation over alleged inaction in addressing violations.

Gupta wrote to RERA chairperson RD Dhiman on April 9, seeking a factual report within 15 days asking of there was “wilful inaction” by officials despite receiving complaints about violation of Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, which regulates the transfer of land to non-agriculturists.

Gupta also raised concerns about the initial scrutiny process during project registration, asking whether due diligence was conducted regarding the promoter’s land ownership status and financial capacity. He further questioned whether past officials, including then RERA chairperson Shrikant Baldi, may have “helped in violation of provisions” through inaction.

Dhiman said he would present his position before the competent authority. “RERA is answerable to the courts,” he said.

Later, in a statement, the RERA said that all three projects — Chester Hills, Chester Hills-2, and Chester Hills-4 — were registered in accordance with Sections 4 and 5 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) [RED] Act, 2016, only after due verification of statutory documents.

“The registration… has been done strictly on submission of all the requisite statutory documents online,” the authority’s Administrative Officer-cum-Spokesperson, said and added that RERA examines key aspects such as clear land title, approvals from Town and Country Planning departments and municipal bodies, environmental clearances, and compliance with Section 118 wherever required before granting registration.

The RERA emphasized that project registration is subject to approvals from relevant state government departments and does not override their jurisdiction. However, it acknowledged that complaints began emerging around five to six months ago from allottees and other stakeholders. These complaints alleged violations of Section 118 of the tenancy Act, deviations in construction, and lack of basic services.

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Following this, the authority initiated quasi-judicial proceedings against the project promoters. “Many show cause notices were issued regarding imposition of penalty under various provisions of the Act,” the spokesperson said, adding that notices were also sent to Solan’s Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Municipal Corporation, and the Deputy Commissioner (DC). Penalty proceedings, the authority confirmed, are still pending.

At the heart of the controversy lies a report by the SDM Solan, which found violations of Section 118. The responsibility to ensure compliance lies with the project proponents, while enforcement action falls within the domain of the district administration, the RERA said.

“The DC should take appropriate action against the project promoters for the contravention of Section 118,” the statement noted, adding that the state government has already directed the DC to act on the SDM’s findings.

A parallel issue involves allegations of unauthorized construction within the project. The Municipal Commissioner of Solan had initially ordered demolition of the deviations but later regularized them under directions from the state government. RERA has, however, directed the promoters to secure the consent of two-thirds of the allottees, failing which penalty proceedings under Section 14(2)(ii) read with Section 61 of the Act may be initiated.

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The authority also clarified that proceedings under Section 7, related to revocation of project registration, have not yet been initiated, as the case has not reached that stage. Highlighting its enforcement actions, RERA said that it has already imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on the project promoters and ordered refunds in certain cases. “In no case has RERA passed an order in favour of the promoters,” the statement read.

RERA further addressed allegations stemming from a site visit by its former chairperson, stating that such inspections are routine regulatory exercises. “Such inspections do not confer or recognize any legal status of promoter or ownership, nor do they amount to endorsement of the project,” it said, dismissing claims based on video clips as “devoid of merit.”

The authority also rejected allegations of inaction against its leadership, noting that quasi-judicial decisions are taken collectively by the full bench and not by individual members or the chairperson.

“Accordingly such allegations of inaction against the former or present chairperson are baseless and against the factual position in the case,” it added.

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Earlier, in the two page letter, Chief Secretary Gupta wrote, asked if the previous RERA chairperson Shrikant Baldi “in conspiracy with non-agriculturists by his acts of willful inaction” helped in violation of provisions of Section 118, RERA & Benami Act “as … he is seen praising the project in presence of non-agriculturists”. “Whether present RERA chairperson…by inaction on the complaint….further perpetuated illegalities? Why proper scrutiny under Section 5 of RERA Act was not made…and whether the promoter had required financial/economic capacity to execute this project.”

“In the interest of allottees/consumers of the said project, you are requested to examine the matter and furnish a comprehensive factual report…since hundreds of consumers have invested their life savings in the project and violation of any law found at his belated stage would put their life savings in jeopardy”.

Baldi, who was Chief Secretary from 2019 to 2023, was the RERA chairman when clearance was accorded to Chester Hills-2 and Chester Hills-4 project. The incumbent RERA chief Dhiman was Chief Secretary from July 2022 to December, 2022. Dhiman was appointed the Chairman of RERA in July 2025.

The Chief Secretary had earlier termed a probe report by SDM Solan as “violative of law,” though subsequent developments saw the state government directing the Deputy Commissioner to continue the investigation.

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Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972, remains central to the dispute. The provision restricts the transfer of agricultural land to non-agriculturists without government approval, aiming to protect local agrarian interests from speculative acquisition.

With multiple agencies—including RERA, the district administration, and the state government—now involved, the Chester Hills case underscores the complex regulatory challenges in balancing real estate development with land protection laws, even as the fate of hundreds of homebuyers hangs in the balance.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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