Chester Hill row: Himachal farmers approach Solan DC over land law violations

A delegation of farmers in Himachal Pradesh on Friday met Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma to highlight the serious issues arising from the Chester Hill housing project in Ber Gaon and adjoining villages.

The delegation comprising Himachal Kisan Sabha leaders — Mohit Verma, Pyarelal Verma, Keshav, Rakesh, and Nitish Thakur — and a few residents submitted a memorandum to Sharma at his office in Solan.

The delegation demanded that the illegal dumping in the natural drains and surrounding areas as part of the project be stopped immediately, and that the debris be removed to restore the natural flow of the drain. It also highlighted that traditional access routes to pastures that have been blocked should be reopened without delay.

Further, the Kisan Sabha urged strict implementation of Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act to curb the growing trend of outside elements forcing farmers to sell their land.

“Earlier also, villagers had filed many complaints, but no concrete action was taken. Today, we have again submitted a memorandum. DC Manmohan Sharma assured us that appropriate action will be taken, but we received such assurances earlier also,” Mohit Verma, Kisan Sabha office-bearer, said.

CPI (M) leader seeks action against Chief Secretary

Meanwhile, CPI (M) leaders on Friday reiterated their demand to shift acting Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, who had termed SDM Poonam Bansal’s probe report on the Chester Hill project as ‘violative of law’.

The leaders also urged the Himachal High Court to take suo-moto action on the issue for violating Section 118 of the HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972, alleging a direct attack on the spirit of Himachal Pradesh.

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CPI(M) general secretary Sanjay Chauhan said, “The state government is saying that DC Solan has been probing the matter. Do you think a DC can take action against the sitting Chief Secretary? This presumption is among many reasons why we also want the Himachal High Court to take a suo-moto on this issue”.

He recalled the timely intervention of his party in 2015 when a senior Trinamool Congress leader had tried to acquire a huge area of land in violation of Section 118.

“At that time too, it was the CPI (M) that raised the issue, following which the land was vested with the state government,” he said.

The Chester Hill controversy

Chester Hill, a luxury mega housing project proposed between 2019 and 2025, has been in the eye of a storm over allegations of violation of the state’s land laws. There were complaints alleging benami transactions and violations of Section 118 of the HP Land Reforms and Tenancy Act in Phase-II and Phase-IV of the gated housing project being developed by NG Estate, a private developer.

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The project has been taking many twists since last December, when the officiating chief secretary termed the probe report of SDM Poonam Bansal as against law, and subsequently, the state government withdrew the recommendation of the Chief Secretary wherein he suggested that DC should not proceed with the probe report of the SDM in March.

On April 9, Sanjay Gupta wrote to incumbent RERA chief R D Dhiman, seeking an explanation as to why the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) under him and previous chairman, Shrikant Baldi, did not act despite receiving complaints against the mega housing project for violating Section 118.

However, Dhiman and his predecessor, Shrikant Baldi, termed the letter of Sanjay Gupta unnecessary and maintained there were no violations of Section 118 during their tenures.