Chester Hill row: Himachal farmers approach Solan DC over land law violations

A delegation of farmers in Himachal Pradesh on Friday met Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma to highlight the serious issues arising from the Chester Hill housing project in Ber Gaon and adjoining villages. The delegation comprising Himachal Kisan Sabha leaders — Mohit Verma, Pyarelal Verma, Keshav, Rakesh, and Nitish Thakur — and a few residents submitted […]

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
4 min readShimlaApr 18, 2026 11:20 AM IST
Members of Himachal Kisan Sabha after submitting a memorandum to Solan Deputy Commissioner on Friday. (Express photo)Members of Himachal Kisan Sabha after submitting a memorandum to Solan Deputy Commissioner on Friday. (Express photo)
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A delegation of farmers in Himachal Pradesh on Friday met Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma to highlight the serious issues arising from the Chester Hill housing project in Ber Gaon and adjoining villages.

The delegation comprising Himachal Kisan Sabha leaders — Mohit Verma, Pyarelal Verma, Keshav, Rakesh, and Nitish Thakur — and a few residents submitted a memorandum to Sharma at his office in Solan.

The delegation demanded that the illegal dumping in the natural drains and surrounding areas as part of the project be stopped immediately, and that the debris be removed to restore the natural flow of the drain. It also highlighted that traditional access routes to pastures that have been blocked should be reopened without delay.

Further, the Kisan Sabha urged strict implementation of Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act to curb the growing trend of outside elements forcing farmers to sell their land.

“Earlier also, villagers had filed many complaints, but no concrete action was taken. Today, we have again submitted a memorandum. DC Manmohan Sharma assured us that appropriate action will be taken, but we received such assurances earlier also,” Mohit Verma, Kisan Sabha office-bearer, said.

CPI (M) leader seeks action against Chief Secretary

Meanwhile, CPI (M) leaders on Friday reiterated their demand to shift acting Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, who had termed SDM Poonam Bansal’s probe report on the Chester Hill project as ‘violative of law’.

The leaders also urged the Himachal High Court to take suo-moto action on the issue for violating Section 118 of the HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972, alleging a direct attack on the spirit of Himachal Pradesh.

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CPI(M) general secretary Sanjay Chauhan said, “The state government is saying that DC Solan has been probing the matter. Do you think a DC can take action against the sitting Chief Secretary? This presumption is among many reasons why we also want the Himachal High Court to take a suo-moto on this issue”.

He recalled the timely intervention of his party in 2015 when a senior Trinamool Congress leader had tried to acquire a huge area of land in violation of Section 118.

“At that time too, it was the CPI (M) that raised the issue, following which the land was vested with the state government,” he said.

The Chester Hill controversy

Chester Hill, a luxury mega housing project proposed between 2019 and 2025, has been in the eye of a storm over allegations of violation of the state’s land laws.  There were complaints alleging benami transactions and violations of Section 118 of the HP Land Reforms and Tenancy Act in Phase-II and Phase-IV of the gated housing project being developed by NG Estate, a private developer.

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The project has been taking many twists since last December, when the officiating chief secretary termed the probe report of SDM Poonam Bansal as against law, and subsequently, the state government withdrew the recommendation of the Chief Secretary wherein he suggested that DC should not proceed with the probe report of the SDM in March.

On April 9, Sanjay Gupta wrote to incumbent RERA chief R D Dhiman, seeking an explanation as to why the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) under him and previous chairman, Shrikant Baldi, did not act despite receiving complaints against the mega housing project for violating Section 118.

However, Dhiman and his predecessor, Shrikant Baldi, termed the letter of Sanjay Gupta unnecessary and maintained there were no violations of Section 118 during their tenures.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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