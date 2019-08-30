Cheque dishonour case: Pesticides firm proprietor gets one year in jail, told to pay twice the amount

The district court of Chandigarh on Thursday sentenced a pesticides firm proprietor to one year’s imprisonment in a cheque dishonour case, and have directed the convict to pay twice the amount of dishonoured cheque to the complainant.

The convict, Kripa Dyal Verma, has been sentenced imprisonment by the Court of Punita Bashamboo, JMIC (Judicial Magistrate First Class), under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Rudraneel Bhardwaj, representative of Godrej Agrovet, the complainant company had business relations with Vaibhav Pesticide through its proprietor Kripa Dyal Verma, as he is a distributor of Godrej Agrovet for pesticides.

As per the complainant, Verma had approached the company for purchase of pesticides, and it was supplied to him. Further in order to discharge its liability, he issued a cheque dated January 16, 2018, for an amount of Rs 3,40,471, for the supply of products.

However when the cheque was presented for encashment, it was dishonoured as payment stopped by drawer, and the complainant received memo of cheque from bank as “insufficiency of funds”.

Godrej Agrovet thus filed a formal complaint against the accused alleging that from the beginning the accused had no intention to pay amount outstanding towards them.

Advocate Ravi Inder Singh argued that there is an outstanding amount to be paid by the accused, and the documents regarding the payment from Kripa Dyal Verma prove that the cheque he issued was dishonoured.

The court after hearing the arguments sentenced Verma to one year imprisonment, and also directed him to pay Rs 6,80,942, which is twice the amount of the dishonoured cheque.