Chemists across Himachal Pradesh join 24-hr nationwide strike

The strike affected the operations of private medical stores in several parts of the state, including Shimla, where most chemist shops remained closed. (file photo)

Chemists and druggists across Himachal Pradesh joined a 24-hour nationwide strike on Wednesday following a call by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) against online sale of medicines, heavy corporate discounting and the alleged rise in sale of counterfeit drugs.

The strike affected the operations of private medical stores in several parts of the state, including Shimla, where most chemist shops remained closed.

However, government-run medicine outlets at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Kamla Nehru Hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital continued to function normally.

Himachal Pradesh Chemists and Druggists Association president Sanjeev Pandit said nearly 10,000 medicine sellers across the state participated in the strike in support of the nationwide protest against online pharmacies and deep discounting by large corporate e-pharmacy chains.