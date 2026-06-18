Chemist murder was a planned hit, not mistaken identity: Chandigarh Police

Victim allegedly identified and surveilled before attack; absconding accused spent on logistics, police probe gangster links

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
5 min readChandigarhJun 18, 2026 10:45 PM IST
Chandigarh Police say the Sector 11 chemist murder was a planned contract killing with surveillance and gang links, not a case of mistaken identity. (Express Photo)Chandigarh Police say the Sector 11 chemist murder was a planned contract killing with surveillance and gang links, not a case of mistaken identity. (Express Photo)
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The murder of a cashier at a Sector 11 chemist shop in Chandigarh last week was allegedly a planned hit and not a case of mistaken identity, with police sources claiming that the victim had been identified beforehand and surveilled before the attack.

Police sources told The Indian Express that an absconding accused, Amit Kumar, had allegedly spent around Rs 25,000 on each of the two arrested accused — Sunny Mehra and Aryan Sharma — before the shooting, arranging clothes, shoes and other logistics.

Police suspect the duo were recruited to execute the killing and had been promised additional payment after the job was completed.

The fresh details emerged hours after Sunny and Aryan were injured in a police encounter on Thursday morning when they allegedly attempted to escape custody and opened fire at a police team while being brought to Chandigarh from Jammu, where they had been arrested a day earlier in connection with the June 13 murder of Janki Das, 45, a cashier at Shri Kumar Medicos in Sector 11.

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According to sources, police have found no indication that Janki Das was killed due to mistaken identity. Instead, investigators suspect the assailants conducted a recce of the victim before the attack. Sources said Sunny had allegedly been instructed to target the man seated at the counter wearing spectacles, while Amit allegedly entered the chemist shop with him and identified Janki Das moments before the shooting.

Police sources believe Amit played a key role in the conspiracy. According to sources, he had allegedly been in touch with certain gangsters operating from Punjab through an intermediary based in Jammu and Kashmir. Investigators suspect he was tasked with arranging the killing and subsequently recruited Sunny and Aryan for the operation.

Sources said the reconstructed sequence of events suggests that Amit and Sunny entered the chemist shop together on the afternoon of June 13, while Aryan remained outside near the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime. After the victim was identified, Sunny allegedly opened fire at close range before the trio fled.

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Janki Das sustained multiple gunshot injuries and later succumbed to them at PGIMER.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising officers from the Crime Branch, Operations Cell, District Crime Cell and Sector 11 police station, subsequently launched a multi-state investigation involving CCTV analysis, technical surveillance, intelligence gathering and coordinated raids across Chandigarh, Punjab, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

According to police, the accused had arrived in Chandigarh on a stolen motorcycle bearing a Punjab registration number. After the murder, they allegedly fled towards Bougainvillea Garden and Kajheri before reaching ISBT Sector 43. Investigators said the accused later travelled to Delhi by bus and subsequently reached Jammu and Kashmir by train.

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Detailed scrutiny of CCTV footage, hotel records and technical evidence helped investigators identify the accused as Sunny Mehra, 22, and Aryan Sharma, 19, both residents of Jammu and Kashmir, along with Amit Kumar, who remains absconding.

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Police sources said Amit separated from Sunny and Aryan after they reached Kajheri. The latter two allegedly continued their journey to Delhi and later Jammu, where Chandigarh Police teams tracked and arrested them on Wednesday evening following raids at multiple locations.

Meanwhile, the two accused sustained bullet injuries to their legs during an encounter with Chandigarh Police early Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred between 4.30 am and 5 am in the Panjab University area while the accused were being transported to Chandigarh. The police vehicle carrying them allegedly met with an accident after entering Chandigarh from the Punjab side, resulting in injuries to some police personnel.

Police said a service weapon carried by one of the officials fell during the accident.

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According to Chandigarh Police IG Pushpendra Kumar, Sunny picked up the weapon and attempted to flee. Despite repeated warnings, he allegedly opened fire on the police party. Police said two rounds were fired by the accused, striking the police vehicle behind which personnel had taken cover.

The police party initially fired a warning shot and subsequently retaliated when the accused allegedly continued trying to escape. During the exchange, four rounds were fired by the police team.

Sunny sustained two bullet injuries to his left leg, while Aryan suffered a bullet injury to his right leg. The driver of the police vehicle was also injured. All three were shifted to Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, where they are undergoing treatment.

Police said efforts were underway to arrest Amit Kumar and establish the full conspiracy behind the murder, including possible links to organised criminal networks and extortion activities.

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Officials indicated that further arrests and disclosures were likely as the investigation progresses.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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