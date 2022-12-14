scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

New In the City: Chef Kunal Kapur inaugurates Roadies Koffeehouz in Chandigarh Sector 7

This outlet boasts a sprawling area of over 2,500 square feet with a live stage for performances.

The café offers an exclusively roasted coffee blend featuring a specialty Arabica and a naturally processed Robusta from the hills of Coorg.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Roadies Koffeehouz opened its doors to the public in Chandigarh’s Sector 7, with chef Kunal Kapur inaugurating the outlet and rustling up some special dishes. “I had a great time cooking live and creating the bocconcini airy dahi kofta and chicken korma platters. The dishes have been put together to offer an experience that starts with comfort food but elevates with each bite with fusion accompaniments such as dhokla chaat and fire oven-cooked khameeri roti. I am sure this will be a great addition to the lunch and dinner platters,” said Kapur.

More from Chandigarh

This outlet boasts a sprawling area of over 2,500 square feet with a live stage for performances. The café offers an exclusively roasted coffee blend featuring a specialty Arabica and a naturally processed Robusta from the hills of Coorg. Apart from the Indian and Asian platters, the Roadies Koffeehouz menu also offers hand-stretched fire oven pizzas, hand-made patty burgers, sourdough toasts, and vegan tacos along with an extensive American breakfast menu featuring their award-winning pancakes.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 06:12:41 pm
Next Story

First session of 15th Gujarat Assembly from December 19; Yogesh Patel is Protem Speaker

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close