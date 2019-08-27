Cheema warns Capt over notice issued to Guru Ravidas gurdwara in Ludhiana

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema, has written a letter to Chief Minister, Capt Amarinder Singh, asking him to exercise caution in the matter of notice issued to Gurdwara Guru Ravidas at Jamalpur in Ludhiana by Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) and seeking his immediate intervention in the matter to address the issue “lest another sacrilegious act akin to the one Delhi” takes place.

In a Demi-Official (DO) letter to Amarinder, Cheema has cautioned the state government to learn a lesson from what had followed demolition of the five-century old Guru Ravidas temple at Tuglaqabad in Delhi by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which was under its direct control of the Union government, triggering widespread protests from the community and countless followers of the saint. Cheema said that the state government should immediately take preventive measures to ensure there was no threat to the law and order situation, peace and amity in the state.

The AAP leader accused, both, the Union government at the Centre and the Captain-led government in the state of “spreading hatred among the communities”. Referring to the fallout of demolition of the historic temple in Delhi, Cheema said the service of the notice on Gurdwara Guru Ravidas, reflected the “evil designs and anti-Dalit face” of the state and the central government.

The LoP said that BJP was playing divisive politics polarising the people in the country on the basis of caste, colour, race and religion and said Amarinder should not get trapped by this philosophy of the saffron party, for the people of the state had had enough of it during the past more than 50 years.

Cheema sought a lasting solution to the issue thereby dispelling the fears of the millions of followers of Guru Ravidas.