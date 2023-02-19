scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Advertisement

Cheema thanks GST council for reducing tax on sharpeners

The Punjab Finance Minister also thanked the GST Council for deciding to clear the entire pending balance GST compensation of for June 2022. He said that this has become possible due to concrete and persistent efforts made by the CM Bhagwant Mann led Punjab Government.

Participating in the 49th GST Council meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, Cheema said that this decision would provide some relief to students and their parents. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Cheema thanks GST council for reducing tax on sharpeners
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday expressed gratitude towards the GST Council for accepting the state’s demand of lowering GST on pencil sharpeners from 18% to 12%.

Participating in the 49th GST Council meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, Cheema said that this decision would provide some relief to students and their parents. It is worth mentioning here that Cheema had opposed the proposal of considering the GST on pencil sharpeners at 18 percent instead of the existing slab of 12 percent, while participating in the 48th meeting of the GST Council through video conferencing on December 17.

The Punjab Finance Minister also thanked the GST Council for deciding to clear the entire pending balance GST compensation of for June 2022. He said that this has become possible due to concrete and persistent efforts made by the CM Bhagwant Mann led Punjab Government.

More from Chandigarh

He said that this decision would help the state in getting Rs 995 Crore as balance GST compensation pending for June 2022. He added that the selection of the state member for the tribunal should also be decided by the state.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Holy cow! How this gentle creature features in the English language
Holy cow! How this gentle creature features in the English language
Nagaland women outperform men in voting, but none has ever got enough vot...
Nagaland women outperform men in voting, but none has ever got enough vot...
Syria’s Assad uses disaster diplomacy to inch back onto world stage
Syria’s Assad uses disaster diplomacy to inch back onto world stage
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: One year of Ukraine war,...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: One year of Ukraine war,...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-02-2023 at 05:29 IST
Next Story

Mann prays for peace, progress of state on Maha Shivratri

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close