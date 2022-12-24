scorecardresearch
Cheema holds meet with truck operators, discusses problems

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema led cabinet sub-committee on Friday held a meeting with the representatives of truck operators of the state and discussed their issues in detail.

During the meeting which was attended by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak and Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, Cheema gave assurance to the truck operators that Mann government was committed to the welfare of every section of the society; hence their demands would be considered sympathetically.

Meanwhile, Cheema constituted a committee headed by the Secretary, Transport and directed that it would discuss all aspects in detail with the Industry department, truck operators and other stakeholders, and submit its report by January 31. He also asked the truck operators to form an action committee that can discuss their concerns with the committee.

To solve the issues of truck operators related to the Food and Civil Supply department, Cheema asked Food & Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak to organize meetings with the truck operators to seek their suggestions for formulating an adequate transportation policy of the department.

Committee formed to settle GOGs issues

During another meeting, the Cabinet Sub-Committee also constituted 10-member committee to resolve the issues of GOGs. Cheema said that the Secretary and Director of Defense Services, a representative of the Finance Department and seven members from GOGs would discuss the issues and submit a report within 30 days.

