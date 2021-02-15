Cheema: Capt, his Cong goons assassinated democracy

THE AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday strongly condemned the “capturing of booths and attacks on the AAP workers by Congress goons at various places across the state under the patronage of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh” during the municipal bodies’ elections.

In a statement issued from the party headquarters, senior leader of the party and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema said that “democracy had been killed” by “Captain Amarinder and the Congress goons backed by him”. He said that Amarinder had failed to deliver on his promises to the people and was now “assassinating democracy”. “Realising his personal responsibility, Captain Amarinder should resign from the post of chief minister,” he added.

Cheema said AAP had already expressed its suspicion that the Congress “could go to any lengths to loot the elections.”