Cheating case: Chandigarh Police issue LoC against Delhi man hiding in Dubai

THE Chandigarh Police has issued a look out notice (LOC) against a suspect identified as Saurabh Balwani of Delhi believed to be hiding in Dubai in connection with cheating a Mumbai man by doing online shopping through his credit card in Chandigarh last month.

Police investigation revealed that the suspect, Balwani, had purchased online two iPhones worth Rs 2 lakh through the credit card of Mumbai man while sitting in Dubai from a showroom in Sector 26 and further through one man sold the two iPhones at Sector 22 market for Rs 1.22 lakh. The fraud came to light when two of the accomplices of the mastermind — Chauhan Ratan and Parmar Rajeshji — of Gujarat were arrested in Chandigarh on June 24.

A source said, “A Sarangpur resident, Ajay Kumar, had given the first tip-off about this network to the police. He informed the police he had received a WhatsApp call from an unknown person urging him to go to a showroom in Sector 26. The caller had instructed him to collect two iPhones worth around Rs 2 lakh from the showroom as the caller had made the online payment. As he picked the phones, the caller told him to sell the iPhones at Sector 22 market to a particular shopkeeper for Rs 1.22 lakh. The caller further told Ajay to deliver Rs 1.22 lakh to two people later identified as Chauhan Rajesh and Parmar Rajeshji in Sector 47. Ajay was given some money for this work. Later, it came to light that the unknown caller had cloned a credit card of a Mumbai resident and made the payments for the iPhones. He had used Ajay for selling the phones and handing over the cash to his gang members.”

Sources said that in the same manner, suspect Balwani had purchased the gold jewellery from Sector 17-based jewellery showroom using cloned credit cards and further wanted to sell the gold jewellery in cash through Chauhan and Rajeshji. Accused Chauhan Ratan and Parmar Rajeshji had claimed during interrogation that they usually travelled from Gujarat to Mumbai, Chandigarh and other parts of the country

for delivering the cash and jewellery through Angadia system.

A police officer said, “Mumbai police has registered an FIR on the complaint of a Mumbai man whose credit card was cloned and used for online shopping in Chandigarh. The Mumbai police shared the information about our case also.” A case was registered at the Sarangpur police station.