scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 18, 2021
Latest news

Cheating case: Arvind Singla remanded in police custody

Singla was brought to the local court on production warrants.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
June 18, 2021 5:25:46 am
The FIR was registered on the complaint of Shweta Singla, wife of Deepak Singla, Arvind’s business partner.

Liquor baron, Arvind Singla, was remanded in three-day police custody in connection with a case of cheating his business partner’s wife to the tune of Rs 3 crore, on Thursday.

Singla was brought to the local court on production warrants. He was booked in the cheating case along with three others on June 9. The other accused were identified as Tejinder Singh, Raman Puri and Vikas Kumar. The role of a public notary, Dalip Kumar, is also under the scanner.

Click here for more

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Shweta Singla, wife of Deepak Singla, Arvind’s business partner. Police said Arvind Singla fraudulently procured Shweta’s signature on some blank papers, following which her husband was sued by a Gurgaon-based company for a bounced cheque

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 18: Latest News

Advertisement