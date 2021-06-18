Cheating case: Arvind Singla remanded in police custody

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Shweta Singla, wife of Deepak Singla, Arvind’s business partner.

Liquor baron, Arvind Singla, was remanded in three-day police custody in connection with a case of cheating his business partner’s wife to the tune of Rs 3 crore, on Thursday.

Singla was brought to the local court on production warrants. He was booked in the cheating case along with three others on June 9. The other accused were identified as Tejinder Singh, Raman Puri and Vikas Kumar. The role of a public notary, Dalip Kumar, is also under the scanner.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Shweta Singla, wife of Deepak Singla, Arvind’s business partner. Police said Arvind Singla fraudulently procured Shweta’s signature on some blank papers, following which her husband was sued by a Gurgaon-based company for a bounced cheque