CHB’s next e-auction: Reserve price of 3-bedroom flat in Sector 63 is Rs 1.07 crore

One of the buildings under the CHB scheme in Chandigarh. (Representational image)

The reserve price of CHB’s three-bedroom flat in Sector 63 has been fixed at Rs 1.07 crore and that of a bay shop in Sector 61 at Rs 4.63 crore in the auction that the board is going to conduct next month.

The Chandigarh Housing Board is all set to auction 64 residential sites of which 55 are on a freehold basis and nine are on a leasehold basis. There are 148 commercial sites as well which will go under the hammer which include bay shops, booths and other service booths. The auction will take place on December 23 and will go on till December 24.

This will be an e-auction. The registration for EMD payment began on Friday and will go on till December 16.

The majority of the residential sites that the board is offering for auction are freehold ones. All commercial sites are on a leasehold basis.

The board has fixed the highest reserve price of flats in Sector 63. There are six three-bedroom flats in this sector. The reserve price of a three-bedroom flat has been kept at Rs 1,07,26,849. The three-bedroom flats have an area of 1417.49 square feet.

All two-bedroom flats in Sector 63 have a reserve price of Rs 83.72 lakh. There are 17 such flats in Sector 63 that will go under the hammer. These dwelling units have an area of 1106.32 square feet.

One-bedroom flat in Sector 63 has a reserve price of Rs 54.80 lakh and there are 16 such dwelling units. The one-bedroom flat has an area of 724 square feet.

As many as five EWS flats in Sector 38 West will also go under the hammer. The reserve price is Rs 30.29 lakh. Three EWS units in Sector 63 again have a reserve price of Rs 29.15 lakh. Two such units will also be auctioned for almost the same reserve price.

A two-bedroom in Sector 51 has a reserve price of Rs 99.92 lakh. A two-bedroom in Sector 49 has a reserve price of Rs 88.63 lakh while one room has a reserve price of Rs 48.98 lakh.

Two EWS units in Sector 49 have a reserve price of Rs 32 lakh and Rs 30 lakh.

In the commercial sites, a bay shop in Sector 61 has a whopping reserve price of Rs 4.63 crore. Similar bay shops in the same belt have a reserved price of Rs 3.05 crore, Rs 2.52 crore and Rs 2.40 crore, respectively.

The reserve price of other booths in various other sectors ranges from Rs 37 lakh to Rs 77 lakh.

The chairman of the Property Consultants Association, Kamaljit Singh Pancchi, said that the auction of residential sites that are on a freehold basis will go well as the rates are according to the market value but those properties that are on a leasehold basis won’t see many buyers.

In a recent auction organised by the UT estate office, a two-kanal plot in Sector 33 had gone for a whopping Rs 15 crore.

