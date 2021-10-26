CHB to sell 159 properties in e-auction

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will soon put out around 159 residential and commercial properties for e-auction.

The auction dates aren’t final yet but it will likely take place between November 10 and 30. The CHB has released the list of properties along with their reserve price. The reserve price of Sector-51 MIG flat has been fixed at Rs 90 lakh and that of a one-bedroom flat in Sector 63 has been fixed at around Rs 44 lakh. An EWS flat of Sector 38 West has a reserve price of around Rs 24 lakh and a one-bedroom flat in Sector-49 has a reserve price of Rs 39 lakh. Similarly, the reserve price of corner small booth of Manimajra has been fixed at Rs 46 lakh and that of Kajheri Bay-shop has been fixed at Rs 1.70 crore.

A board official said that the CHB has prepared a list of the properties and will soon issue a notification for e-tendering, after which interested people will be able to submit an online bid. Any person above 18 years of age living in any state can participate in this e-auction. NRIs can also take part.

Earlier, the board had received a good response for freehold properties and not for the leasehold property.