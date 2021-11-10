CHB to put 159 units for e-auction from today

The Chandigarh Housing Board is putting 159 units for auction from Wednesday.

A notice for inviting e-tenders for allotment of built-up dwelling units on freehold and leasehold basis in Chandigarh has been released.

“It is hereby notified for the information of general public that e-tenders are invited for the sale of built-up units. All the commercial units are being sold on lease-hold basis. However, specific residential units are being sold on lease-hold while other specific units are being sold on free-hold basis. E-tenders are invited individually for each of built-up unit,” it was stated.

The e-tender process is open for all the citizens of India as well as NRIS/PIOs above 18 years of age. The persons already having any property (residential or commercial) can also participate in the e-tender.

The built-up units shall be allotted to the highest eligible bidder, quoting above the reserve price of the built-up units. The GST will not be applicable on the consideration/premium of the units. However, in case of allotment on leasehold basis, GST will be applicable on lease money/ground rent payable annually.

It was stated that all willing participants may visit the official website http://www.chbonline.in to understand the detailed procedure for submission of earnest money deposit (EMD) and e-bids. The terms and conditions and the detailed list mentioning localities/sectors of built-up units and reserve price can be downloaded from the official website of the Chandigarh Housing Board, i.e. http://www.chbonline.in.

In order to submit e-bids, every prospective bidder is required to get himself/herself registered at https://etenders.chd.nic.in. Stickers have been pasted at each of the built-up unit for better identification and site offices have been provided at different sectors/location to facilitate inspection by the prospective bidders. The location of each of the unit on Google map, address of the site offices and contact details of the officials are available on the official website http://www.chbonline.in.

There are 19 residential units on a free-hold basis, 27 residential units on a leasehold basis and 113 commercial units on a leasehold basis.

Starting date and time for bid submission would be at 10 am on November 10 till December 27 up to 10 am. On December 27, the e-bids would open.