CHB to hire 89 engineers after 30 years

After a hiatus of 30 years, the Chandigarh Housing Board has issued a public notice to hire 89 engineers. It was in 1992 that the last recruitment of engineers was done in the housing board.

The public notice has been issued by the CHB stating to fill in vacancies for the post of sub-divisional engineers (buildings) — four posts, sub-divisional engineer electrical — one post, sub- divisional engineer (public health) — one post, assistant architect — one post, four categories of junior engineers with 15 posts of JE buildings, five posts of public health JE, seven posts of JE electrical, one post of JE horticulture.

Three posts of junior draftsman have also been sought. In the non-technical posts, one law officer is required and 50 clerks are required.

The online applications have to be submitted till October 31, 2022, and the submission begins tomorrow. The last date for submission of application fee is November 4, 2022.

Viral ad

An advertisement of CHB vacancies with BJP leader and councillor Saurabh Joshi went viral. The picture shows Joshi’s picture with vacancies mentioning sabka sath sabka vikas, sabka vishwas.

Joshi while speaking to The Indian Express said that he is just informing people about his government’s efforts that job vacancies have come out after years.