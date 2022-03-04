CHB seeks nod for hospital site sale

Chandigarh Housing Board has decided to seek permission to sell sites of a Rs 344 crore hospital and hotel at the Rajiv Gandhi Technology Park (IT Park) on freehold basis. This agenda will be placed before the board meeting of the Chandigarh Housing Board on March 8. In 2017, the hospital site was put up for auction for Rs 344 crore on leasehold basis but found no bidders. Now, the board CEO Yashpal Garg is seeking the sale of these properties on freehold-basis.

Garg confirmed that the UT Administration had allotted about 123.79 acres at IT park to the housing board on a freehold basis. However, the conveyance deed stated that the transferee shall not transfer the land for non-residential use except on leasehold basis. Garg wrote that many of the unsold residential and commercial units constructed by the Chandigarh Housing Board are on leasehold.

CHB has now sought permission to auction all the commercial and hospital sites as well as the built-up units on a freehold basis instead. “The condition provided in the conveyance deed of the land allotted to Chandigarh Housing Board at IT Park may be amended enabling the CHB to sell the non-residential land also on freehold basis,” stated Garg.

In 2015, the CHB had got 123 acres of land back from the real estate company, Parsvnath Developers, after a long-drawn legal battle. It then planned to develop a housing colony, five-star hotel, gymnasium, swimming pool, club, community centre, and marriage hall on the land.