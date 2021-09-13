CHB ropes in private firm to get commercial properties repaired

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) is set to get its commercial properties repaired. The housing body has allotted the work to a Panchkula-based private company for Rs 28.74 lakh.

Officials said that the company will have to complete the repair work within 45 days. Due to non-allotment of certain commercial properties for the last 30 to 40 years, these properties have been in a bad shape and requires immediate repairs. An inspection of the areas was conducted where it was found that due to lack of allotment and timely repair, the condition of the properties had been deteriorating.

An official of the Board said that they have allotted the work of repair of commercial property to Panchkula-based company Shiksha Enterprises. The work will have to be completed within 45 days and is expected to start from September 14. The CHB will be carrying out the repair work of the property at a cost of Rs 28.74 lakh.

Apart from this, the board will also be getting its residential properties repaired, on which an amount of Rs 15 lakh will be spent separately. The repair work of booths and shops will be done in the Manimajra Complex, Sector 38 West, 49, 51, 61 and other sectors.