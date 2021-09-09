CHB restores allotment of units cancelled due to violations

The Chandigarh Housing Board in its board meeting gave relief to allottees whose residential units were cancelled due to building violations, but with riders.

The board said that the allotment of all those allottees whose appeals regarding cancellation of residential units due to building violations will be restored.

It was decided that all those seeking restoration will have to go ahead with removal of all those building violations by December 31, 2021 because of which the allotment was cancelled. Also, the payment of applicable revival/restoration charges will have to be made.

IT PARK’s GENERAL HOUSING SCHEME OF Rs 643 CRORE APPROVED

The engineering cost estimate of Rs 643.64 crore for the General Housing Scheme at RGCTP was approved in principle.

It was discussed that the tentative cost of the flats will be worked out after approval of the PAC (Upper) for the detailed drawings and a separate detailed agenda will be brought before the Board, prior to launch of the scheme. Thereafter, a brochure of the scheme will be drafted as per the existing rules/regulations.

Chandigarh Housing Board has decided to come up with self-financing General Housing scheme at Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park measuring 16.6 acres, which will comprise 728 dwelling units of different categories.

The drawings for approval of PAC (Upper) have been submitted and are expected to be approved soon.

RESERVE PRICE OF VACANT UNITS ON LEASEHOLD BASIS REDUCED

The reserve price of the Vacant Units on Lease-Hold basis has been reduced for the next e-Tenders. The commercial Units on Lease-Hold Basis have been reduced by 20 per cent, while the Residential Units on Lease-Hold Basis have been reduced by 10 per cent.

OTHER DECISIONS OF THE BOARD

Existing ceiling of Medical Reimbursement to the retired employees of Chandigarh Housing Board is enhanced from Rs 50,000/- per annum to Rs. 1,00,000/- per annum.

The staff quarters for CHB employees to be renovated on the lines of improvement specifications of the houses of the Chandigarh Administration.

Dharam Pal, Advisor to Administrator and Chairman of Chandigarh Housing Board stated that the market in Sector-61 (Kajheri) where all the commercial units are lying vacant need to be assessed by some experts for exploring different options. Since the whole market is lying unsold for more than 20 years, he said that CHB needs to re-visit the whole plan and there may be many options like converting it either in a single plot or to re-develop it as office-complex etc.