Wednesday, May 18, 2022
CHB official held for accepting bribe

Sources said that the CBI complainant alleged that Shamsher demanded bribe from him in connection with the transfer of a residential unit at Modern Housing Complex (MHC), Mani Majra.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 19, 2022 4:48:03 am
Chandigarh Housing Board CEO Yashpal Garg stated that the board employee Shamsher Singh was served a show cause notice some time back for delaying on some files beyond a reasonable time.

THE CBI arrested a Senior Assistant (SA) posted in the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) red-handed for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Shamsher Singh. He was arrested from his office in Sector 9.

Sources said that the CBI complainant alleged that Shamsher demanded bribe from him in connection with the transfer of a residential unit at Modern Housing Complex (MHC), Mani Majra. He lodged a complaint with the anti-corruption wing of the CBI at its Sector 30 office. Sources said that the CBI officers verified the complaint and laid a trap. Shamsher was nabbed receiving bribe from the complainant. Meanwhile, the CBI officials carried out a search at his residence. He will be produced in the court on Thursday.

Shamsher Singh was served a show-cause notice

Chandigarh Housing Board CEO Yashpal Garg stated that the board employee Shamsher Singh was served a show cause notice some time back for delaying on some files beyond a reasonable time.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

A statement by CHB said, “…the same official Shamsher Singh has been caught red handed for accepting bribe…Further factual details of the complaint and action taken by the CBI are yet to be received,” UT said.

On March 31 this year, a complaint was received that some e-files were kept pending by the officials beyond a reasonable time. Since in CHB all files are processed on e-office, the matter was immediately enquired. It was observed that there was substance in the complaints. Show-cause notices to initiate strict disciplinary proceedings against them for delaying the work of the public were issued to the concerned officials, which includes  Shamsher Singh.

“There is a zero tolerance policy in the CHB against corruption and always strict actions are taken in such instances.  In the present case also, exemplary action will be taken after following the due process so that it may act as a deterrent for other officials,” said Garg.

