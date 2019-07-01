CHB offers Rs 20 lakh per/year contract to keep its complex clean

Chandigarh Housing Board is all set to spend a whopping Rs 20 lakhs for cleaning its building in sector 9, Chandigarh. This means, CHB will be spending nearly Rs 1.66 lakh every month only for its sweeping and cleaning.

The e-tender has been floated for Rs 19,54,496 and it will be allotted for a period of 12 months. The building in Sector 9 is a single-floor building. As per tender details, the cleaning has to be done in Block A and Block C of the building. According to the details, the work in the tender will include cleaning of toilets, lifting of garbage and sweeping of rooms. The earnest money deposit, which has to be deposited in advance, is Rs 40,000.

Prem Kaushik, non-official member of the Chandigarh Housing Board, while talking to Chandigarh Newsline, said, “They could deploy sweepers for cleaning the office building and lifting garbage. There isn’t any need to hire a full-fledged agency for this job and waste Rs 20 lakhs over it.”

Kaushik added,“These board officials don’t bring such issues to our notice because they feel these can be done on an administrative level, which is wrong. I will bring this issue to the notice of the board in the next board meeting scheduled for this week.”

Details stated that those who apply for the e-tender should be experienced sanitation contractors or agencies. The downloading of e-tender documents began on June 29 (Saturday). The applications close on July 5. It is during this period that clarifications regarding plans, specifications, schedule of quantities and terms can be done.

The technical bids for the tender will open on July 10 and financial bid will be opened separately. A senior official of the board said, “ In fact, a lot of work is required to be done, which is why an agency is being hired.”