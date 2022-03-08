CHB issues show-cause notices to 11,641 people

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Monday issued show cause notices to 11,641 people who have not cleared the dues for the housing board. They were informed that they should clear the dues by March 25, else process to initiate cancellation will be started.

The CHB said that presently more than Rs 50 crore are to be recovered from the allottees. The 11,641 people in total owe Rs 48.27 crore.

“The Chandigarh Housing Board is left with no alternative but to initiate the process for cancellation of allotment of those units who have failed to clear their dues despite repeated opportunities. Once a unit is cancelled, the allottee is required to vacate it and if the Appellate Authority allows its restoration then the allottee is required to pay all the pending dues, interest and revival charges also,” it was stated.

The CHB has begun issuance of show-cause notices to the allottees against whom dues of more than Rs 10,000 are pending. The notices sent to people mentioned that all the allottees are again requested to clear their pending dues by March 25 to avoid penalty interest and cancellation of their units.

“The payments may be made either at any of the Sampark Center or through online mode by visiting website of the CHB i.e. http://www.chbonline.in. In case the allottee has already paid some of the amount then he/she may deposit the dues, after deducting the payments they have already made, and for the balance may submit an application with photocopy of payment proof for reconciliation. After required verification, the CHB records will be corrected and the dues lists will be rectified with the corresponding payments. Further in such cases, interest charges will also be reduced as the credit will be given from the date when it was actually paid,” the notice said.