CHB gives 30 days’ time to 420 allottees to remove violations

After finding that most violations have not been removed, the Chandigarh Housing Board has sent notices and given 30 days’ time to 420 allottees of Sector 41-A to remove the violations.

A public notice in April was issued and all the allottees of the duplex houses in Sector 41-A, Chandigarh, were directed to remove the building violations and rectify their dwelling units within seven days, failing which an exercise would be undertaken by the Chandigarh Housing Board at the risk and cost of the allottees/persons concerned.

Violations found in the duplex houses in Sector 41-A, Chandigarh, are: essential load-bearing walls have been removed affecting the structural stability, additional floor has been constructed while the existing foundation was not designed to withstand such load, constructions over the cantilever portion have been made while the cantilever was not designed to take the additional load and that construction has been raised on the rear terrace without raising a load-bearing wall from the ground floor level.

Stating that in compliance with the orders of the High Court, a committee consisting of technical experts was constituted to survey 628 duplex flats in Sector 41-A, Chandigarh, to go through the aspect of structural stability and violations. The committee observed that most of the allottees have not yet removed the violations despite the clear instructions. Based on the finding of the survey, notices have been issued to 420 allottees of duplex flats in Sector 41-A, Chandigarh.

Also, a copy of all these notices, along with ‘as built up plans’, have been uploaded on the website of the CHB. In the remaining cases, the CHB is in the process of issuing notices on the similar lines which will also be uploaded on the website.