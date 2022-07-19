CHB gets three more dwelling units vacated

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) Monday carried out an eviction drive at Dadumajra. In continuation of the sealing of one dwelling unit, three more dwelling units were got vacated from unauthorised occupation. The three dwelling units were constructed on the CHB land illegally and one dwelling unit was occupied unauthorisedly. Since the occupants failed to hand over possession of the units within the prescribed time, i.e. by 10:00 am on July 18, the eviction drive was carried out.

The belongings of the occupants were taken out and the dwelling units were sealed by the officers of the CHB. Now the possession of all the four dwelling units has been taken by the CHB. Some of the constructions have already been demolished and remaining illegal/unauthorised constructions will be demolished in next few days. Building violations were also removed from these dwelling units.

Charges for illegal occupation of the dwelling units and cost of demolitions are being computed and it will be recovered from them, the board said. It was also said that to avoid cancellation of units and eviction, all the allotttess are again requested not to undertake any fresh building violations, otherwise the same is liable to be demolished on their risk and cost, in addition to cancellation of allotments. Since these violations may lead to structure safety issues not only for the dwelling units but also for the particular unit and also for the adjoining unit also, the CHB is adopting zero tolerance

policy.