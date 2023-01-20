CHB to float Sector 53 general housing scheme, board of directors to deliberate matter on Feb 2

The Chandigarh Housing Board has decided to float Sector 53 general housing scheme for the public. An agenda item in this regard will be put up for approval before the CHB’s board of directors in a meeting on February 2.

A three-bedroom flat will cost around Rs 1.60 crore and there will be 192 flats of this type. Then a two- bedroom flat will cost Rs 1.30 crore and there will be 100 flats of such type. There will be 48 economically weaker section flats costing Rs 55 lakh each.

Last month, the board’s chairman, UT Adviser Dharam Pal, had approved that the agenda be taken up in the meeting.

It was in 2018 when the CHB had planned to launch a housing scheme in Sector 53. Later, a demand survey was conducted and it was found that there is a poor response in which only 50 per cent people were interested. Following the response recorded in the demand survey, the housing board decided to shelve the scheme.

Under the revived scheme now, the CHB has decided to construct nearly 340 flats and this includes two- and three-bedroom flats.

Also, there will be flats for the economically weaker sections. The project falls under the ambit of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). There won’t be any one-bedroom flats in the scheme now as planned before, as the demand survey which was conducted in 2018 had shown very poor response to the one-bedroom flats.

CHB auctions doing well

The Chandigarh Housing Board auctions have been doing well of late. In the auction that was held in the month of December, a three-bedroom flat in Sector 63 was auctioned for Rs 1.5 crore against its reserve price of Rs 1.12 crore and another three-bedroom flat in the same sector went for Rs 1.47 crore against the reserve price of Rs 1.12 crore. Similarly, a two-bedroom flat in Sector 51 was auctioned for Rs 1 .23 crore against the reserve price of Rs 97 lakh.

Transfer fee for commercial properties to be slashed

In what comes as a relief to 800 owners of commercial properties, the Chandigarh Housing Board has decided to slash the transfer fee for the commercial properties which are sold through auction and are on a leasehold basis.

An agenda regarding the same will be taken up in the board meeting scheduled to take place on February 2. Officials stated that they had decided to bring down the transfer fee on a par with the UT estate office which is quite nominal. There are around 800 commercial properties under CHB, which were sold through auction and are on a leasehold basis.

Comparison

According to the Chandigarh Housing Board, in order to transfer a booth of 29 square yards, the housing board charges Rs 7 lakh or 7 per cent of the collector rate whichever is higher whereas the Chandigarh estate office charges just 3 per cent of the collector rate.