CHB finds 900 small flats across city occupied by ‘others’

The Chandigarh Administration in a survey done across all small flats found that around 900 flats were occupied by people other than the original allottees, while 1,268 dwelling units were found to be locked. It was stated that over 130 of the occupants denied to give information when the housing board team went for inspection. The survey was done after receiving inputs that original allottees had given away the dwelling units to others.

In the consolidated report compiled and sent to the Chief Executive Officer of the Chandigarh Housing Board, Yashpal Garg, it was found that in as many as 900 flats, individuals other than the original allottees had retained the flats. Of these, 336 were found in Dhanas’ small flats, 106 were found in Sector 56, 86 in Sector 38 West, 94 in Mauli Jagran and 77 in Maloya.

Of the locked units, 513 were found in Dhanas, over 131 and 134 in Sectors 56 and 38 West, and 129 in Maloya small flats.

The report said that 15,627 were found to be original allottees of the total 18,138. The survey was initiated after reports that some dwelling units were being held by people other than the original allottees. The administration stated that such flats cannot be sold/ sub-let/ transferred/ handed over to others and there were unconfirmed complaints that some allottees sold/ transferred their flats in an unauthorised manner.

“These instances may be clear cases of violation of the terms and conditions and it may also attract a criminal case. The allottees who have illegally sold, sub-let or transferred the flats as well as the purchasers are liable to face action. Those involved in any capacity in such a transaction are liable to face consequences,” Garg had said.

Teams of officers from CHB visited the flats. The survey covered other aspects like whether monthly rent or installments are being paid regularly and any dues are pending. At the time of survey, the occupant of the flat was required to establish their identity and prove to be a family member of the allottee. The term family includes parent, siblings, spouse, children, in laws, and grandchildren of the allottee.

It was also said that friends, cousins, relatives may reside with the allottee for a shorter duration but they cannot be a permanent resident of the flat. Occupation of the flat by relatives, cousins, friends or other person, in absence of the allottee or their family will be treated as a violation and the allottee will be required to explain the same. “If it is found that the allottee or their family is not residing in the flat, then it will be treated as violation of the terms and conditions of allotment,” it was stated.

It was also said that in case violation of the terms and conditions are observed during survey, the flat’s possession will be taken back after following the due procedure. The flats vacated during this process may be given to other eligible persons. The CEO also said that CHB may also file an FIR against the violators.